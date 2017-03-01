Ashmith Kunder to make his debut as an actor

After having shown his exemplary craft as a film editor and director of many ad films, the renowned Ashmith Kunder is now all set to make his debut as an actor in the film called Agam. Bollywood Hungama managed to speak to Ashmith Kunder, who gave us an insight about his debut film as an actor.

Speaking about his journey so far, Ashmith Kunder (who happens to be an engineer academically) said that, “I have been editing for a really long time for films like Shor In The City, Maatrabhoomi, Lamhaa, few films of Kamal Haasan including Dasaavataram etc… Post that, I have been directing ad films for a while now. ” When asked about the role that he plays in Agam, Ashmith Kunder said, “I play the role of an Aghori tantric. The film has three principal characters, other two being Tara Alisha Berry & Rahul Bagga. We have just finished shooting the film in real locations in and around Varanasi and is in post-production stages. The film is being readied for major international festivals starting with Venice”.