Arjun Kapoor begins India’s Most Wanted tomorrow

Arjun Kapoor who plays an intelligence officer in Raj Kumar Gupta’s India’s Most Wanted is apparently starting filming tomorrow in Mumbai. After he finishes the first schedule of the film, the team is apparently also set to head to Nepal for the second schedule. “It seems to be a brief schedule in Mumbai and then the team might have a shooting schedule in Nepal. Raj Kumar wants to shoot in real locations. Arjun has been prepping for the role for a while and the entire crew is excited to start filming,” says an informer.

Arjun will also sport a new look in the film and we can’t wait to see it. Arjun and his director were with Hakim Aalim a few days back to lock the look. And Arjun also confirmed this on social media when he posted a picture of him hiding his new hairdo as he sported a cap!

“Looks like it’s an all new avatar for Arjun and he is doing his best to hide his haircut till he can. He stepped out to visit Hakim again and this time too he wore the cap. It’s only increasing the intrigue of his character,” the source adds.

