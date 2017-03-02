Anushka Sharma has shot for cameo in Dutt biopic

Anushka Sharma who is busy promoting her next production Phillauri, in a Bollywood Hungama exclusive video interview with Content Head Broadband Faridoon Shahryar confirmed that she has already shot for a cameo for the Dutt biopic directed by Raju Hirani.

Anushka was part of Hirani’s blockbuster PK in which she had a very crucial role. Her role was widely appreciated. Incidentally Anushka had also done a screen test for Hirani’s 3 Idiots about which both Raju Hirani and Aamir Khan came to know about only while they were shooting for PK. Everyone is waiting with baited breath to watch what Anushka Sharma does in the eagerly awaited Dutt biopic.