Amitabh Bachchan’s counsel responds to news of actor receiving summons for illegal construction

Just yesterday, reports surfaced which claimed that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has served notice to veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and others for alleged illegal constructions on their swank luxury bungalows coming up near Film City in Goregaon east.

While the same came to light after RTI queries were filed by activist Anil Galgali, the said notice under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning (MRTP) Act was also sent to six others which include director Rajkumar Hirani, Pankaj Balaji, Sanjay Vyas, Haresh Khandelwal, Haris Jagtiani and Oberoi Realty, on December 7, 2016, said activist Anil Galgali.

Now responding to yesterday’s reports Mr. Ameet Naik, attorney for Mr. Bachchan released a statement saying, “Our Client has purchased a property in Oberoi Seven from M/s. Oberoi Realty Limited, vide Agreement dated 29th October 2012, registered before the Sub Registrar of Assurances on 2nd November, 2012. The property was purchased as a bare shell and Our Client has neither put any brick nor taken out any brick from the said property, hence the question of illegal construction does not arise.

Further, Our Client is informed that the plans submitted by some other members of the society in respect of the repairs carried out by them have been approved by MCGM”.