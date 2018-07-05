Akshay Kumar meets Sonali Bendre in New York after hearing about her cancer battle

Sonali Bendre shocked everyone after she broke the unfortunate news that she’s battling high grade cancer and is in New York for treatment. She thanked her friends and family for supporting her in this difficult time. Upon learning this, Akshay Kumar who is Sonali’s industry buddy and her longtime co-star rushed to see her in New York. Trust the khiladi to be a friend in need to everyone inside and outside the industry. He spoke about meeting her and said that Sonali is a total fighter and he said he prayed for her speedy recovery and asked for divine intervention to help her bring her back in the best of her health.

Sonali released an official statement yesterday where she opened up about her condition. She wrote, “Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with high-grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them. There is no better way to tackle this than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I’ve received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I’m taking this battle head-on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.”

Entire industry has stood in solidarity to support Sonali. We hope that she gets well soon.

