Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father passes away

The past couple of weeks have been quite stressful for the Rai family, especially for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who has been juggling between work and her personal life. The actress’ father Krishnaraj Rai was hospitalized in Mumbai and now reportedly, he has passed away at 4 pm today, on March 18.

According to media buzz, Krishnaraj Rai, who had previously been detected with cancer, had undergone extensive treatment but after a few years, the ailment relapsed. He was soon taken to Lilavati Hospital in suburban Mumbai couple of weeks ago and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit after his condition turned critical. His family including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been making frequent trips to the hospital to stay by his side. We hear that the doctors revealed that he was suffering from Lymphoma Cancer which had apparently spread to the brain.

Besides his son-in-law Abhishek Bachchan, other members of the Bachchan family including Kunal Kapoor, Ajitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya’ friends like Mickey Contractor visited her father at the hospital.

Bollywood Hungama sends out its heartfelt condolences to the Rai family.