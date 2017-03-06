Abhishek Bachchan to star in Ram Gopal Varma’s Arrest

Ram Gopal Varma, who recently launched the trailer of his ambitious film Sarkar 3, is all set for another film with Bachchan. The director, who decided to revive the franchise after the 2008 film Sarkar Raj, worked with Amitabh Bachchan after 2012 (Department) in his recent venture and is now all set to work with Abhishek Bachchan after 2008. And it is not a franchise of Sarkar but for a film tentatively titled Arrest.

Readers may be aware that Ram Gopal Varma created one of the most popular gangster franchises in the lines of The Godfather with the father-son duo, Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan. The third film in the franchise however misses the presence of the son since he was killed in the second instalment. However, this time around, Abhishek and Ram Gopal Varma are all set to collaborate for a cop drama which is said to be based on a real life story.

We hear that Arrest is inspired by the life of former cop and encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma. Also, apparently, Huma Qureshi has been approached to play the female lead who is still considering the same. If all goes well, this will be the first time where Huma and Abhishek will be paired opposite each other.

Reportedly, Arrest is slated to go on floor on April 10, even before Abhishek Bachhchan kick starts his other film with Prabhu Deva, Lefty. It will be a non-stop shoot schedule in Mumbai as RGV is looking at releasing the film by the end of 2017.