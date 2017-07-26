WHAT? Abhishek Bachchan finalized for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Sahir Ludhianvi biopic?

Just a day ago, we had reported that Abhishek Bachchan’s Lefty has been delayed due to the schedule of Dabangg 3 coming mid-way. Now it seems that the actor can make time for another project that has been in the pipeline for long – the Sahir Ludhianvi biopic.

While many filmmakers in the past have expressed their desire to make film on the renowned poet and lyricist, it reportedly went to Sanjay Leela Bhansali who will be producing the project as of now. Now with Abhishek Bachchan bagging the titular role of the film, the actor will apparently kick start prep for the film too. In fact, it is being said that he has lost about 12 kgs to play the role of Sahir Ludhianvi. Interestingly, this will be the third time when Abhishek Bachchan will be seen playing a real life character after playing the revolutionary Surya Sen in Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Se as well as the protagonist in Guru which is inspired by the story of Dhirubhai Ambani.

As for the film, it will be directed by debutant Jasmeet Reen and there are speculations about Priyanka Chopra being signed opposite Abhishek for the role of Amrita Pritam. However, the actress has by far maintained silence on the subject.

On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan who will be collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time is busy shooting for JP Dutta’s war-based multi-starrer Paltan and will focus on other projects only after completing this.