Aamir Khan or SS Rajamouli? Race to make a film on Mahabharat begins

There are at least two iconic figures of Indian cinema planning to bring movie versions of the great Hindu epic the Mahabharat to the silver screen. While Aamir Khan is already planning to go on the floors next year and make at least 5 films based on various episodes from the Mahabharat, S S Rajamouli, the helmer of India’s most expensive and successful franchise Baahubali, is toying with various ideas on the Mahabharat and how to take it forward.

Says Rajamouli, “I don’t think I will be getting into the Mahabharat for a while, not right away anyway. It requires a whole lot of planning. I need to know which parts of the Mahabharat I want to film. It’s not something I can get into right away. If Aamir Khan is doing it I am sure a great deal of planning must have gone into it. I am sure he will do full justice to it.”

Rajamouli feels the Mahabharat would be a game-changer in Hindi. “In Telugu cinema there have been some very successful big-screen adaptations of the Mahabharat. In Hindi, I am not aware of any significant adaptation of this Epic.”

Rajamouli therefore feels Aamir’s decision to do Mahabharat is correct. “The conflicts in the Mahabharat are more relevant today than ever before. It is the ultimate epic challenge for any filmmaker. I am looking forward to it,” says Rajamouli.