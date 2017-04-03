WOW! Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur spotted together in Maldives. Here’s the proof!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

WOW! Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur spotted together in Maldives. Here’s the proof!

If there is something that is more mysterious than the famous Bermuda’s Triangle, then, it has to be Salman Khan’s love life. Rumors about his girlfriends never cease to end. The new ladylove in Salman Khan’s life is rumoured to be the stunning Iulia Vantur. For the uninitiated, Iulia Vantur happens to be a Romania TV presenter, actor, model and singer. She had even recorded a single titled ‘Every Night And Day’ recently, alongwith Himesh Reshammiya.

Even though there has been no official confirmation about Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur officially being a couple, they have been often spotted together in each other’s company, thus stirring love waves for each other. Recently, when Salman Khan and his family went to Maldives to ring in Arpita and Aayush Sharma’s baby Ahil’s first birthday, also present was Iulia Vantur as an integral part of the ‘Khan-daan’. We found some of the photographs which have Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur deeply engrossed in each other and also immensely enjoying each other’s company on a yacht in Maldives. Needless to say, all of these pictures have only confirmed rumours about Salman Khan dating Iulia Vantur.

WOW! Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur spotted together in Maldives. Here’s the proof!

Malaika Arora’s sister Amrita Arora posted the adjoining group photograph of the entire Khan household on the social media. Amongst everyone present, one just could not miss the stunning presence of Iulia Vantur. Amrita Arora captioned the photograph as “Epic holiday @amillafushimaldives #Ahilturnsone Take us backkkk #familynfriends”

Tags : , , ,

You might also like

“Yes, I am officially on board for Kapil Sharma’s show… But I am unsure of what will happen in the future” - Raju Srivastava

“Yes, I am officially on board for Kapil Sharma’s…

Kabir Khan to make a series on World War 2 after Salman Khan's Tubelight

Kabir Khan to make a series on World War 2 after…

Salman Khan to launch

Salman Khan to launch Asha Parekh’s biography…

Music rights of Salman Khan’s Tubelight sold for a whopping Rs. 20 crores!

Music rights of Salman Khan’s Tubelight sold for…

Katrina Kaif wraps shooting for the first schedule of Tiger Zinda Hai news

Katrina Kaif wraps shooting for the first…

The-first-person-to-watch

REVEALED: The first person to watch Salman Khan’s…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification