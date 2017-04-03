WOW! Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur spotted together in Maldives. Here’s the proof!

If there is something that is more mysterious than the famous Bermuda’s Triangle, then, it has to be Salman Khan’s love life. Rumors about his girlfriends never cease to end. The new ladylove in Salman Khan’s life is rumoured to be the stunning Iulia Vantur. For the uninitiated, Iulia Vantur happens to be a Romania TV presenter, actor, model and singer. She had even recorded a single titled ‘Every Night And Day’ recently, alongwith Himesh Reshammiya.

Even though there has been no official confirmation about Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur officially being a couple, they have been often spotted together in each other’s company, thus stirring love waves for each other. Recently, when Salman Khan and his family went to Maldives to ring in Arpita and Aayush Sharma’s baby Ahil’s first birthday, also present was Iulia Vantur as an integral part of the ‘Khan-daan’. We found some of the photographs which have Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur deeply engrossed in each other and also immensely enjoying each other’s company on a yacht in Maldives. Needless to say, all of these pictures have only confirmed rumours about Salman Khan dating Iulia Vantur.

Malaika Arora’s sister Amrita Arora posted the adjoining group photograph of the entire Khan household on the social media. Amongst everyone present, one just could not miss the stunning presence of Iulia Vantur. Amrita Arora captioned the photograph as “Epic holiday @amillafushimaldives #Ahilturnsone Take us backkkk #familynfriends”