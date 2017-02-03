Box Office: Raees becomes highest opening week grosser of 2017; Kaabil at no 2

Raees becomes highest opening week grosser of 2017; Kaabil at no 2

The first month of 2017 has just come to an end and till date we have seen the release of just three big ticket Bollywood ventures. With Ok Jaanu, Raees and Kaabil hitting screens the audience have been at a loss for choice at theatres.

In this box office report we take a look at the opening week collections of Raees and Kaabil that released on January 25 while comparing them to the collections of the previous release Ok Jaanu. Collecting Rs. 122.36 cr Raees leads the chart as the highest opening week grosser while Kaabil claims the second spot with collections of Rs. 90.55 cr out beating the previously released Ok Jaanu that had collected Rs. 19 cr by a massive margin.

Move – Opening Weekend (cr)

Raees – Rs. 122.36 cr.

Kaabil – Rs. 90.55 cr.

Ok Jaanu – Rs. 19 cr.

