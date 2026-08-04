Samyuktha is taking time out from her packed shooting schedule to focus on actor training. Amid a growing lineup of films and series across multiple industries, the actress has begun attending workshops based on Navarasa Sadhana, an intensive methodology inspired by the ancient Natya Shastra.

Samyuktha talks about exploring Navarasa Sadhana rooted in Natya Shastra amid busy film schedule

The development comes shortly after the trailer launch of her upcoming film Slumdog – 33 Temple Road, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and is backed by filmmaker Puri Jagannadh. While the actress has been busy with several projects, she recently offered a glimpse of her ongoing training through social media, highlighting her focus on honing her craft alongside her professional commitments.

According to the makers, Samyuktha has also been pursuing an academic interest in Indian philosophy. She has been studying Kashmir Shaivism under the guidance of Dr. R. Ramanand and has explored the writings of philosopher Abhinavagupta, particularly his work on aesthetics and the concept of rasa. She is also associated with the Abhinavagupta Institute of Advanced Studies.

Her latest training programme centres on Navarasa Sadhana, a performance methodology developed by noted Koodiyattam scholar and theatre practitioner Guru G. Venu at the Natanakairali centre in Kerala's Irinjalakuda. Rooted in the principles of the Natya Shastra, the practice focuses on helping performers understand and express the nine rasas through classical techniques adapted for contemporary performance.

Speaking about her decision to undergo formal training at this stage of her career, Samyuktha said, "Even at this point in my career, I never want to stop being a student. I want to be in spaces where learning, effort and curiosity are valued—where I can continue pushing myself to explore emotion and expression. I don't think training is a corrective phase or something you do only when you feel unsure. For me, it’s a way of staying alert as an actor. When things start moving fast on the outside, I feel an even stronger need to reinvent. The idea is to have the performances come from awareness rather than repetition, and that only happens when one keeps returning to the basics, again and again."

On the work front, Samyuktha has several projects in the pipeline. Besides Slumdog – 33 Temple Road, she will also be seen in Swayambhu, The Black Gold, and the Amazon original series Guvvala Cheruvu Ghat, adding to an increasingly busy release slate across languages.

Also Read: Samyuktha opens up about her role in Slumdog – 33 Temple Road: “I’ve never played something like this before”

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