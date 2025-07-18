From launching hybrid channels like Zee Power and Zee Bangla Sonar to showcasing tech-led innovation, Zee’s new industry charts new initiatives.

Private: Zee unveils bold new vision with ‘Z’ Whats Next: Reimagining entertainment with culture, creativity and tech

Zee, one of India’s most iconic and beloved media brands — reaching 854 million viewers across 208 million households — has officially stepped into a bold new era with the launch of its refreshed brand identity and compelling promise: “Yours Truly, Z.” Further cementing its transformation into a content-tech powerhouse, Zee has unveiled an industry-first initiative titled ‘Z’ Whats Next.

Designed to be a recurring, future-facing platform, Z’ Whats Next offers Zee’s partners a front-row seat to the innovations, storytelling evolution, and tech-driven strategies the network is bringing to the table. The initiative reflects Zee’s commitment to being not just responsive to change — but actively designing it.

The core focus of Z’ Whats Next lies in showcasing how Zee is building a world where content flows seamlessly — across platforms, devices, and hearts. With culture as its foundation and technology as its enabler, Zee is creating stories that transcend format, from 30-second ads to character-led movements.

Even as content consumption becomes increasingly platform-fluid, Zee reaffirmed that television remains India’s most powerful storyteller, reaching hundreds of millions daily. The network showcased how it creates content that travels from TV to OTT to social, all while staying rooted in India’s diverse realities. At the event, Zee also unveiled two new hybrid channels — Zee Power and Zee BanglaSonar — to reflect its audience-first approach.

Kartik Mahadev, Chief Marketing Officer, ZEEL, said, “With ‘Z’ Whats Next, we are reimagining entertainment through the lens of culture, creativity and technology. The ‘Z’ brand continues to evolve with its audiences while staying anchored in their dreams and aspirations.”

For the Bold, Young Kannadiga Launching in August 2025, Zee Power is a next-gen Kannada hybrid channel tailored for Karnataka’s youth and semi-urban audiences. With a mix of bold storytelling, aspirational fiction, non-fiction, and movie showcases, Zee Power expands Zee’s footprint while tapping into a fresh content appetite.

Siju Prabhakaran, Chief Cluster Officer – South and West, ZEEL, noted, “We’ve developed a dual-channel strategy — Zee Kannada will serve our core family audience, while Zee Power will deliver sharper, grittier, contemporary narratives.”

Zee BanglaSonar, also launching in August 2025, is a first-of-its-kind hybrid channel for Bengali-speaking audiences. With a curated blend of fiction, non-fiction, films, and fresh formats, it promises to offer culturally rooted storytelling with modern sensibilities.

Samrat Ghosh, Chief Cluster Officer – East, North & Premium Cluster, ZEEL, shared, “With Zee BanglaSonar, we aim to unlock untapped potential through relatable, tradition-rooted stories. This new channel complements Zee Bangla while offering content curated especially for evolving audience segments — including male viewers.”

With a robust bouquet of 50 channels in 11 languages, Zee continues to resonate with a confident, expressive Bharat — telling stories rooted in subcultures, celebrating hyperlocal identities, and championing characters who influence real-world emotion and behavior. At the heart of these stories are Dilfluencers — shaping conversations and redefining entertainment.

Zee’s ‘Z’ Whats Next initiative reaffirms its role not just as a broadcaster, but as a content-tech visionary shaping the future of Indian entertainment.

