Zareen Khan’s film in trouble! Technician misplaces hard drive with 5 days of shoot footage; police complaint filed against missing hard drive

Zareen Khan has kicked off the shoot for the film of her next Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele that also stars Anshuman Jha. The film recently completed a major schedule in McLeodganj but the entire hard work seems to have drowned in the drain after a technician misplaces two hard drives. The contents in these hard drives included as many as five days of footages and it’s backup. It seems that the DIT aka Digital Imaging Technician, Hardik Joshi had realized this whilst they were still in McLeodganj and had even informed his cinematographer Faroukh Mistry regarding the same. The matter has now become a legal issue as the makers have registered a missing complaint on the misplaces hard drives.

Reports have it that Faroukh Mistry despite being aware of the situation stayed silent regarding the matter. But the cinematographer is said to have denied the same or having any knowledge about the misplaces hard drives. Sources have been quoted in reports explaining the incident wherein they have said that after completing the shoot in McLeodganj, the team returned to Mumbai but DIT Hardik Joshi didn’t turn up to the office for a week. After failing to get through him and a few unanswered calls, the team found him at his residence wherein when he was questioned, he revealed about the missing 4TB hard drives. He also added that he had informed Faroukh a week before.

The director has confirmed the incident and added that he hopes Mumbai police gets a breakthrough in this case and they find the hard drive. Vyas also mentioned that he has already started making arrangements for the reshoot and have already informed Anshuman Jha and Zareen Khan regarding the same.

On the other hand, the leading man of Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele Jha too spoke to reports wherein he described it as a nightmare but added that he is hopeful that there will be a development in the case. He has also agreed to reshoot if need be.

