South Korean pop titans BTS’ Jimin is reported to collaborate with BIGBANG’s Taeyang for the latter’s comeback solo album, tentatively coming out in January 2023.

As Korean tabloid Soompi notes, it was recently reported that Jimin would be a featured artist on Taeyang’s new solo album, which is reportedly set for a January release.

Following the reports, Taeyang’s agency YG Entertainment gave a brief response to the rumored collaboration and stated, “We’re currently checking [whether it’s true].” Jimin’s agency BigHit Music is yet to comment on the rumored collaboration.

Meanwhile, the upcoming album will mark Taeyang’s first solo release in nearly six years. Taeyang’s last solo music release was in 2017, and BIGBANG’S most recent release as a group was their 2018 single “Flower Road.”

Speaking of BTS Jimin's professional front, he is currently prepping for his solo comeback as the members announced in June this year that they will be focusing more on solo projects while remaining active as a group. In October, he reunited with the band to perform at free in-person concert held in Busan to promote South Korea's bid for World Expo 2030.

