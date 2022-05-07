One of India’s most gifted contemporary actors Vijay Sethupathi will very soon be seen as the villain in the Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Vijay Sethupathi says he is very happy that his two back-to-back villainous turns in the Tamil Master and the Telugu Uppena have paid rich dividends. “I like exploring the dark side of human nature. By putting all the negative forces within me out there on screen I get to live a life that I’d never be able to live in real life.”

“Yes I play the villain in Vikram,” Vijay Sethupathi confirms

He makes sure no two villains that he plays on screen are similar. “Did you find the two characters in Master and Uppena to be similar? Similarly if I agreed to do one more villain’s part in Vikram it would be to explore a darker shade of human nature than I’ve attempted so far.”

Vijay is very excited about how audiences would react to the film when it starts streaming from June. “Vikram has two great artistes on board Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil. I hope I’ve brought something special to the project. Or else there is no point to it. Let's see how it turns out to be. I've always, always been a fan of Kamal Haasan Sir. This was my opportunity to observe him from close quarters.”

Vijay has always been a keen observer. “I believe acting is all about observation. To me the least important part of a performance is the dialogue. I feel words always get in the way of the emotions. That's why I enjoyed shooting for the Hindi film Gandhi Talks. It has no dialogues, it’s a silent film.”

Also Read: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Fasil starrer Vikram partners exclusive with Disney+Hotstar

More Pages: Vikram Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.