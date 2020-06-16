Saaho’s 29-year old director Sujeeth got engaged to a dentist Pravalika on June 10. The engagement came to light when some blurred pictures of the intimate ceremony made their appearance on social media.

Now for the first time Sujeeth who started his career with the breezy Run Raja Run in 2015, confirms his engagement to this writer. Says Sujeeth, “The engagement happened all of a sudden. We kept it restricted to being a family occasion only.” Sujeeth also confirms that the wedding will happen in August. “Yes, we’re getting married in August.”

As for speculation that Sujeeth will direct the Telugu version of the 2019 Malayalam hit Lucifer and then get married Sujeeth asks, “Sir, what is the connection between the two? Wedding is in August. Clarity on that project (Lucifer) will happen only after the lockdown.”

