It seems like Aamir Khan, whose last release Laal Singh Chaddha underperformed at the box office is currently stranded in open waters. After reports of Salman Khan opting out of the actor’s Spanish film remake Champions, the grapevine is buzzing with more discouraging news. If what we hear is true, then Aamir’s son Junaid Khan’s debut vehicle Maharaja has been perpetually shelved. As per industry buzz, Aditya Chopra has decided to put the venture on the back burner to concentrate on other projects.

Yash Raj Films shelves Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan’s debut project Maharaja for the time being

Revealing details exclusively to Bollywood Hungama, a well-placed industry source says, “Many portions of Maharaja were shot, however, Yash Raj Films does not want to take the venture forward, since it is a high-risk venture.” While this news of Maharaja being shelved comes as a shock, reports are that Aamir Khan has been making frantic calls to YRF head honcho Aditya Chopra. “With the update that Junaid’s debut has been shelved, Aamir reached out to Adi to get a clearer picture. In their conversation, Adi assured Aamir that though Maharaja is being put on the back burner and isn’t being totally shelved”, reveals the source.

“For now, Adi wants to focus on War 2, Tiger 3, and Pathaan Vs Tiger, three films that can take YRF to the pinnacle of film production. In his conversation with Aamir, Adi pointed out that currently, he is looking to focus all his and YRF’s energies on these three films, and their success. Following which there are chances that he might return to Maharaja to complete the project.”

While currently, the future of Junaid Khan’s debut hangs in the balance, the film went on floors earlier this year in February. In fact, a massive set was constructed at Vijay Nagar in Marol with the director Siddharth P Malhotra and the production design team working hard on setting the groundwork.

As for the film itself, Maharaja is reportedly based on Maharaj Libel Case. In 1862, the head of a religious section had filed a case against a newspaper that had exposed his sexual exploitation of female devotees. Junaid Khan is set to play the role of journalist Karsandas Mulji.

