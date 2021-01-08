Kannada superstar Yash is all set to turn producer. The KGF superstar has so far stayed away from all suggestions of launching a production house.

“Both KGF and its sequel are produced by close friends of Yash. In fact the next film that Prashant Neel is directing with Prabhas in the lead is also being produced by friends of Yash. It was these friends who suggested that Yash produce his own films after KGF,” informs a source very close to Yash, adding that he will announce his next film and himself as its producer as soon as KGF 2 releases.

“Or alternatively, the announcement of Yash’s first production may happen before KGF 2 releases depending on the Covid19 situation. Yash isn’t going to wait for his next release to start the one after that, even if Covid slows down things to such an extent that KGF2 is unable to release in Summer 2021, as planned,” says a source very close to Yash.

