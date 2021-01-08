Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.01.2021 | 11:26 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Durgamati Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Yash to produce his next film

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Kannada superstar Yash is all set to turn producer. The KGF superstar has so far stayed away from all suggestions of launching a production house.

Yash to produce his next film

“Both KGF and its sequel are produced by close friends of Yash. In fact the next film that Prashant Neel is directing with Prabhas in the lead is also being produced by friends of Yash. It was these friends who suggested that Yash produce his own films after KGF,” informs a source very close to Yash, adding that he will announce his next film and himself as its producer as soon as KGF 2 releases.

“Or alternatively, the announcement of Yash’s first production may happen before KGF 2 releases depending on the Covid19 situation. Yash isn’t going to wait for his next release to start the one after that, even if Covid slows down things to such an extent that KGF2 is unable to release in Summer 2021, as planned,” says a source very close to Yash.

ALSO READ: First teaser of KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon & Srinidhi Shetty is explosive

More Pages: K.G.F - Chapter 2 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Anil Kapoor-Anurag Kashyap’s AK vs AK…

Janhvi Kapoor took a home loan of Rs. 23…

Saif Ali Khan to start the next schedule of…

Taapsee Pannu to film final schedule of…

Thugs of Hindostan actor Saqib Ayub on board…

Arjun Rampal’s sister Komal summoned by NCB…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification