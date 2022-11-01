comscore

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to lead Marvel’s Wonder Man series; Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton to helm

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been roped in to lead Marvel series titled Wonder Man with Destin Daniel Cretton attached to direct a part of the upcoming live-action series from Disney+. The DC star will reportedly star as Simon Williams who transforms into the titular superhero.

According to Variety, in the comic books, Williams is the son of a wealthy industrialist whose company, Williams Innovations, is run out of business due to competition from Stark Industries. In desperation, Simon turns to Baron Zemo, who gives Simon superpowers and directs him to infiltrate and then betray the Avengers.

“Eventually, however, Simon joins the Avengers in earnest, and is even a founding member of the spin-off team, the West Coast Avengers. However, it’s unclear how much or little of this storyline will make its way into the series.” Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton, who recently joined Avengers: The Kang Dynasty as the director, will reportedly direct one or more episodes for Wonder Man.

On the work front, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will mark his third major comic book character after starring in 2018’s Aquaman and HBO’s 2019 series Watchmen, which also bagged him an Emmy. The actor is also set to reprise his Aquaman role of Black Manta in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, coming out in Christmas 2023.

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios is yet to announce a premiere date for Wonder Man.

Also Read: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to lead Amazon’s whistleblower drama I Helped Destroy People; also co-produce with Michael B. Jordan

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

