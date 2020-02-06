Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal is set to hit the screens this Valentine's Day, i.e. 14th February. A film that deals with a modern-day relationship, might just be the perfect watch for many, on a day when we celebrate love. Meanwhile, Kartik, who was on the Kapil Sharma Show to promote his film, recalled his own memories of Valentine's Day as a teen-ager.

The actor recalled how he had a girlfriend at the age of 16 and would always try to hide themselves from people. "I remember when I was 16 years old, my girlfriend and I used to sit on the same bench in school and we would share homework and assignments. Back then, we were really scared of getting caught when we were on a date. Hence, we used to try our best to hide (our relationship) when we went to public places in Gwalior," he revealed, on the show.

He also let out how he would introduce his girlfriend as his cousin if they were ever caught! "Once on Valentine's Day, I went to meet my girlfriend at a restaurant. I was scared of getting caught by a family member or a relative. We used to roam around a lot but we were always scared of getting caught. A lot of times, I would address my then girlfriend as my cousin on getting caught," he added.

Most of us have had a similar love story, haven't we!

Meanwhile, Kartik is also working on Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu.

