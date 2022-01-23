South Korean actor Choi Woo Shik has been delivering exceptional performances on both big and small screens, time and time again. The 31-year-old actor has proved his versatility through his acting in several films and dramas ranging from romantic-comedies and sitcoms to serious and intense action-thrillers. With the currently airing Our Beloved Summer, which ends on January 25, the actor has seen a new kind of stardom.

Originally born in Seoul, South Korea, the actor immigrated to Canada with his family but flew back to Korea (after spending around 10 years) to pursue full-time acting. Choi Woo Shik made his acting debut back in 2011 in the period drama The Duo and went on to appear in various supporting and main roles since then. He first received widespread recognition for his leading role in the 2014 film Set Me Free, which also gained him many awards. The actor further shot to international fame for his notable performances in Train to Busan (2016), Okja (2017) and Oscar-winning Parasite (2019).

Choi Woo Shik is currently seen in the hit romantic-comedy Korean drama Our Beloved Summer, alongside Kim Da Mi, which marked his return to small screen after 4 years since 2017. The show is now on the verge of ending, with only 2 more episodes left to air but worry no more! Here are some must-watch films and dramas of Choi Woo Shik to get a little more of the versatile actor and further witness his impressive portrayal of characters.

MOVIES:

PARASITE [2019]

The black-comedy thriller directed by Bong Joon Ho is the first South Korean film to receive Oscar recognition. This cinematic masterpiece also won the Palme d'Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. Starring Song Kang Ho, Choi Woo Shik, Park So Dam, Lee Sun Kyun and Cho Yeo Jung, the film follows the story of a poor family of four, who are fully unemployed with bleak future ahead of them. The son Kim Ki Woo (Choi Woo Shik) is hired for a well-paid tutoring job by a rich family, on recommendation of Ki Woo’s friend (Park Seo Joon), the former tutor. Soon, Ki Woo enters the life of the wealthy Park family. Using Choi Yeon Gyo’s (the lady of Park Family, played by Cho Yeon Jung) naïve-ness, the struggling family seize the opportunity and soon find a way to work in the same household and start living a parasitic life, following an unstoppable string of mishaps. The highly engaging story keeps the audience engaged and emotionally invested from start to finish. With beautiful cinematography and phenomenal portrayal of characters, the film proved to be thrill-filled rollercoaster ride and treat for the audience, making it a must-watch for all.

THE WITCH: PART 1 THE SUBVERSION [2018]

Starring Kim Da Mi, Choi Woo Shik, Jo Min Soo and Park Hee Soon, The Witch is about genetically engineered kids, a fantasy action-thriller with spice of suspense. The story revolves around Ja Yoon (Kim Da Mi) who escaped from a mysterious government facility when she was young and lost her memory. 10 years later, she is seen living a normal life with an old couple who are struggling financially. In order to earn money and make ends meet, she participates in a nationally televised contest. Soon after she appears on TV, strange faces from her past reappear, turning her seemingly ordinary life upside down. A man named Nobleman (Choi Woo Shik) constantly follows her, in addition to Dr. Baek(Jo Min Soo) and Mr. Choi(Park Hee Soon) who have been searching for her since her disappearance.

OKJA [2017]

Another Bong Joon Ho direction with star-studded cast of Ahn Seo Hyun, Tilda Swinton, Paul Dano, Jake Gyllenhaal, Lily Collins and more. Okja is about a young girl Mi Ja (Ahn Seo Hyun) who sets out on a rescue mission to find her best friend Okja, a massive animal with a shy and introspective character. Mi Ja has been a caretaker and companion to Okja for 10 years but the two are separated when a multinational conglomerate Mirando Corporation takes Okja for themselves and transports her to New York, where image obsessed and self-promoting CEO Lucy Mirando (Tilda Swinton) has big plans for Mija's best friend. The beautifully shot and well narrated storyline highlights the unconscionable practices of big businesses and the hypocrisy of consumers, with a blend of emotions, love in friendship and a message for all towards the end. Choi Woo Shik plays the role of Kim Woo Shik, a young driver for the Mirando Corporation. Despite a small role in the film, Woo Shik surely stood out and made his presence felt in the critically acclaimed film.

TRAIN TO BUSAN [2016]

Train To Busan is an apocalyptic action-horror film directed by Yeon Sang Ho starring Gong Yoo, Kim Su An, Jung Yoo Mi, Ma Dong Seok, Choi Woo Shik and more. The story follows Seok Woo (Gong Yoo) and his daughter SuAn (Kim SuAn) who are on the way to Busan to meet his now-separated wife for Su An’s birthday. Soon they find themselves trapped in the high-speed bullet train during a disastrous virus outbreak, spreading like wildfire in South Korea. Seok Woo, Su An and the other passengers on the bullet train fight for their lives. Choi Woo Shik plays Min Yong Guk, one of the passengers on board, a high school baseball player in the film. With great use of CGI offering stunning visuals, phenomenal acting performances, beautiful cinematography and action-packed sequences, the horror-thriller surely keeps you at the edge of your seat and is worth a watch.

SET ME FREE [2014]

Set Me Free is a coming-of-age autobiographical film directed by Kim Tae Yong starring Choi Woo Shik in the lead role, the film that proved to be a breakthrough for the budding young actor in the film industry. The story revolves around the emotional struggles of a young teenage boy Yeong Jae (Choi Woo Shik), who grew up in a foster care, a group home, entrusted there by his careless and immature father.Having reached the maximum age in the foster care system Yeong Jae can no longer stay there.In order to prolong his stay and avoid living with his father, Yeong Jae, who is in fact an atheist, lies that he wants to become a priest. While he acts like a model student, secretly he frequently steals to survive and often tells lies to his friends. One day, his father revisits the group home but this time he leaves his younger brother Min Jae (Jang Yoo Sang) there causing Yeong Jae's rage and despair reach its breaking point. Choi Woo Shik received immense praise for portraying his character perfectly in this heartfelt, stirring film. He even won Actor of the Year in 19th Busan International Film Festival in 2014 andBest New Actor in many other award shows.

DRAMAS:

OUR BELOVED SUMMER [2021-2022]

The currently ongoing drama is a coming-of-age romantic comedy that revolves around two bickering ex-high school lovers Kook Yeon Soo (Kim Da Mi) and Choi Ung (Choi Woo Shik). 10 years later, the two are brought back in front of cameras and in each other’s lives after a documentary they shot in high school, starring the two, suddenly creates a buzz and gains popularity. With the comforting storyline, heart-fluttering chemistry and outstanding OSTs, the buzzworthy youth drama has been winning hearts of audiences and is definitely a must watch!

THE PACKAGE [2017]

The multi-starrer heart-warming travel drama is set in the beautiful city of Paris, France. It follows the story of a Korean travel guide Yoon So So (Lee Yeon Hee) who leads a group of tourists on a package tour. The drama tells the story of each tourist on board. All of them travel together, explore, open up to one another, deal with love, life and eventually grow closer, forming relationships as the journey unfolds. Choi Woo Shik plays a supporting role of an office worker (Kim Gyung Jae) who has been dating for the past 7 years. The drama is a perfect choice if you want a plot that is funny, romantic, full of life, emotions and adventure.

HO GU’s LOVE [2015]

This romantic-comedy is about a sweet and naïve boy Kang Ho Gu (Choi Woo Shik) who has never dated in his life and once had a huge crush on a popular girl athlete Do DoHee (Uee)inhis high school days.Years later, hemeets his first love again in a school reunionthat follows a complicated romantic relationshipbetween the two, withHo Gu being completely unaware of Do DoHee’ssecret.The drama revolves around love and romance while also touching some social issues. Choi Woo Shik really does justice to his role, being the fragile innocent boyin this youth melodrama and if you’re a fan of his innocence, this drama has got you covered.

ROOFTOP PRINCE [2012]

Starring Park YooChun, Han Ji Min, Jung Yoo Mi, Lee Tae Sung, Choi Woo Shik, Lee Tae Ri and Jung Suk Won, this multi-starrer fantasy drama is about a crown prince Lee Gak (Park Yoo Chun) who time travels to future to solve the 300-year-old mysterious death of his wife Hwa Yong (Jung Yoo Mi). In the present-day Seoul, he encounters Hong Se Na (Jung Yoo Mi), who bears an uncanny resemblance to his dead wife. With his own resemblance to the CEO’s grandson at the company where Se Na works, Gak assumes the identity of the young man to stay close to her. With familiar faces, confusing modern-day devices and corporate intrigue, Lee Gak with help of Park Ha (Han Ji Min) navigates through the modern world to find clues to his own time period. Choi Woo Shik plays Do Chi San, one of Lee Gak's entourage who is appointed as palace eunuch to discover what the people are saying about the Crown Princess' murder.This drama is a good blend of historical and modern-day plot that has romance, comedy, fantasy with a spice of mystery that will surely make you swoon while keeping you hooked.

In addition to these, Choi Woo Shik also starred in films like recently released The Policeman’s Lineage, Time To Hunt (2020), The Princess and the Matchmaker (2018); dramas like Pride and Prejudice (2014), Fight For My Way (2017); appeared in reality shows like Summer Vacation (2020), Youn’s Stay (2021)and many more.

With around 11 years of experience in the industry, Choi Woo Shik never fails to steal the spotlight with his stellar performance as an actor, be it in lead or supporting role. His natural, versatile acting skills contribute to the realistic portrayal of the characters he plays. He’s been star all along but with Parasite and now Our Beloved Summer, he has reached newer heights when it comes to his fame due to his performances.

