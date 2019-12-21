The very young star-kid who is no less an internet sensation than his parents are, turned 3 yesterday. We’re talking about Taimur Ali Khan. As the toddler celebrated his birthday, parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan arranged a pretty party for him!

We got our hands on a video of Taimur cutting a beautifully decked red and white Santa Claus two-tire cake, as his parents stand beside him. Saif is dressed in a grey t-shirt while Kareena wears a blue and white polka dot dress. Little Tim, dressed in a black tee, white pants and a boots, was super happy to cut the cake!

View this post on Instagram #taimuralikhan at his birthday party #viralbhayani @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Dec 20, 2019 at 3:11am PST

In one of the photos, we even see him following his parents and waving at the paparazzi! Family members showered warmest wishes on the little one. Big sister Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a couple of lesser seen photos of Taimur to wish him a happy birthday. Aunt Karisma Kapoor also posted a photo of the two chilling together.

Taimur recently accompanied his mother to the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha, and the two are now back in town. The family recently also travelled to their ancestral Pataudi palace for the 75th birthday celebration of Sharmila Tagore.

Also Read: An open letter to birthday boy Taimur Ali Khan