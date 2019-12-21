Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.12.2019 | 1:19 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dabangg 3 Good Newwz Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Mardaani 2 Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

Watch: Birthday boy Taimur Ali Khan cuts a Santa Claus cake with parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The very young star-kid who is no less an internet sensation than his parents are, turned 3 yesterday. We’re talking about Taimur Ali Khan. As the toddler celebrated his birthday, parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan arranged a pretty party for him!

Watch: Birthday boy Taimur Ali Khan cuts a Santa Claus cake with parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

We got our hands on a video of Taimur cutting a beautifully decked red and white Santa Claus two-tire cake, as his parents stand beside him. Saif is dressed in a grey t-shirt while Kareena wears a blue and white polka dot dress. Little Tim, dressed in a black tee, white pants and a boots, was super happy to cut the cake!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#taimuralikhan at his birthday party #viralbhayani @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

In one of the photos, we even see him following his parents and waving at the paparazzi! Family members showered warmest wishes on the little one. Big sister Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a couple of lesser seen photos of Taimur to wish him a happy birthday. Aunt Karisma Kapoor also posted a photo of the two chilling together.

Taimur recently accompanied his mother to the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha, and the two are now back in town. The family recently also travelled to their ancestral Pataudi palace for the 75th birthday celebration of Sharmila Tagore.

Also Read: An open letter to birthday boy Taimur Ali Khan

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

After De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan, Rakul…

Deepika Padukone to share screen with Alia…

Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan,…

With 9.5 million followers, Jacqueline…

Riteish Deshmukh thought he will NEVER get…

Nikamma: Shilpa Shetty unveils her first…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification