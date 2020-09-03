Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.09.2020 | 3:37 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Vipul Shah to produce 12 short films under his banner Sunshine pictures; first film to be COVID-19 related

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Vipul Shah will be producing 12 short films under his production banner, Sunshine Pictures. The producer-director, who started his career with theatre, wants to give back to his theatre days and so he has launched a vertical for short films and release them digitally. He is open to reading every script that reaches him from aspiring writers and will consider them to produce. The motive is to give back to the theatre community by providing the aspiring and good talent a platform to showcase their talent and not money-making exercise.

Vipul Shah to produce 12 shorts films under his banner Sunshine pictures; first film to focus on COVID-19

The first short film to come from his production banner is written and directed by Shefali Shah. She turns writer & director with this short film, which will be first COVID related content and relevant to today’s time.

The short film is about a covid warrior doctor and how she faces a personal life tragedy while saving the world. It goes on floors from 3rd/4th September. The shooting of the first short film has almost come to an end.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz to get a…

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty…

Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam join…

Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor join the cast…

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer reveals about…

Manushi Chhillar to start social media…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification