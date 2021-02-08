While Bollywood and its digital counterpart has vowed to stay away from politics, the Southern cinema and its audience just can’t get enough of it. No clue why this hard-hitting monologue was edited of out the Tamil hit Master. But Tamil superstar Vijay haranguing his supporters and opponents in a college-campus monologue on sexual harassment has become a rage. In the sequence Vijay is seen sternly rebuking two student harassers whom he has just chased down to the airport and brought back to the college. Vijay then proceeds to address the issue of women’s safety with impassioned heat.

When someone observes that girls are to be blamed for wearing revealing clothes Vijay points out that even diapers are not exempted from lustful eyes, meaning even little children are raped. It’s a rabblerousing monologue for Vijay’s fans.

Why was it eliminated from the film? I reached out the director who didn't respond. However an actor from Master revealed, “The sequence being cut out had nothing to do with the film’s length. It’s just that women’s safety is a sensitive issue in Tamil Nadu and Vijay didn’t want to come across as mocking the State government.”

The Master baiter Vijay known to poke ridicule at his opponents would rather stay apolitical at this stage of his career.

Quite unlike Ravi Tejaa in the other South India Makarsankranti hit Krack who openly holds forth on political issues. In one hilariously topical sequence in Krack Ravi Tejaa uses a baton on an agitator protesting in front of a movie theatre for screening a film that allegedly insults his caste.

Not only does Ravi Tejaa beat the protestor black and blue , all the while taunting him about his ‘caste consciousness’ the cop also threatens to use the baton on the protestor in very painful orifices.

