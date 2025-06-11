Recent reports suggest Vicky Kaushal may be the next face in YRF’s blockbuster spy franchise, but there might be a different perspective.

A recent report by Mid-Day created a buzz in Bollywood circles by claiming that Vicky Kaushal is in talks to join Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) celebrated Spy Universe. According to the report, the makers approached Kaushal following his acclaimed performance in Chhaava, where he was hailed for his action chops.

Vicky Kaushal joining YRF’s Spy Universe? Here’s what we know

A recent report in the portal quoted a trade source about Vicky Kaushal joining the YRF universe saying, “Conversations have been happening for a while, and Vicky is keen to be part of this ambitious franchise. It’s still in the early stages, but the idea is to introduce a fresh narrative thread within the existing world.”

However, a well-placed industry source has now clarified to Bollywood Hungama that there is no truth to these claims. “It is not true at all. Currently, YRF is completely focusing on War 2. Yes, while they do have big plans for the spy universe, there are no plans about adding any such film to the franchise. As of now, no such film is being made,” the source shared, putting speculation to rest.

The YRF Spy Universe, helmed by producer Aditya Chopra, includes mega blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. The next confirmed film in the pipeline is War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani which is slated for a global release on August 14, 2025.

Following War 2, the spotlight will shift to Alpha, the first female-led narrative in the spyverse. The film stars Alia Bhatt in the lead, with Sharvari and Anil Kapoor playing pivotal roles. We hear that the team is going to dedicate its complete energy on Alpha after War 2, and the source has asserted that there are no plans as yet for any additional entries.

While fans may love the idea of Vicky Kaushal entering the YRF spy fold, for now, it appears to be nothing more than speculation. As always, the studio is keeping its cards close to the chest—prioritizing confirmed projects over conjecture.

