Climate and planet consciousness has become a conversation that has gathered tremendous steam the world over. Many powerful and impactful voices have joined the cause to save our planet and among them is none other than Sadhguru himself who’s helming his Save The Soil campaign.

Vashu Bhagnani flags off Sadhguru’s 100-day motorcycle journey for #SaveTheSoil

Producer Vashu Bhagnani met and spent time with Sadhguru yesterday to create a space to contribute with both effort and resources. Pooja Entertainment as a company has always been one to showcase its conscious commitment to environmental conservation. Their films Bellbottom and Coolie No 1 spoke to that belief. From carbon neutral environs for Bellbottom to plastic-free sets for Coolie No 1, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani have all been champions and lead the way for this change within the Indian film fraternity.

In addition, Vashu Bhagnani also flagged off Sadhguru’s 100-day motorcycle journey where he will be visiting 27 stations to speak to various nations about his initiative. Talking about his interaction with Sadhguru, Vashu Bhagnani says, “Had the honour to interact with Sadhguru during his visit to London. He is truly a confluence of ideas, redefining concepts, sadhna, and spirituality. Wishing him all the very best as he embarks on his journey to #SavetheSoil”.

