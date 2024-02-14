February 14 this year marks the fifth anniversary of the Pulwama memorial in Jammu and Kashmir.

Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar starrer Operation Valentine team visited the Pulwama memorial on its 5th anniversary. The film's team paid a visit to the site as a mark of respect towards the valiant Indian soldiers who had exhibited exceptional bravery and sacrifice.

Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar starrer Operation Valentine team visited the Pulwama memorial

Reel life Air Force fighters Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar visited the historic Pulwama memorial in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14, which marks the 5th anniversary of one of the deadliest terror attacks witnessed by India. The team honoured these heroic figures and commemorated their contributions towards safeguarding the nation's sovereignty.

Varun and Manushi paid their tribute to the brave heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice to safeguard the nation. Their visit to the memorial site is a gesture of respect and gratitude towards the brave Indian soldiers and senior CRPF officials.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Renaissancepicturez (@renaissancepicturez)

Inspired by true events, Operation Valentine is a patriotic, edge-of-the-seat entertainer starring Varun Tej as Arjun Dev and Manushi Chhillar essaying the role of a radar officer.

Operation Valentine is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, Sandeep Mudda's Renaissance Pictures and co-produced by God Bless Entertainment (Vakil Khan) and Nandakumar Abbineni. Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, a seasoned ad-film maker and VFX aficionado, will be marking his directorial debut with this film. Written by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, Aamir Khan and Siddharth Raj Kumar, the film will be released on March 1, 2024 in Telugu and Hindi.

Also Read: Varun Tej speaks on preps for Operation Valentine: “Roles like these are not easy, and it’s not like you are…”

More Pages: Operation Valentine Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.