Bollywood Hungama was the first to report that Varun Dhawan is teaming up with Atlee for the first time on an action-packed entertainer. We also reported that Atlee and Murad Khetani will produce the film with the former's AD, Kalees as the director. The film stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles and the makers had announced May 30, 2024 release of the film.

Varun Dhawan and Atlee’s VD 18 to release in October/November 2024

However, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that the film will no longer release during the Summer 2024 holiday as scheduled. According to our highly placed trade sources, VD 18 is getting a new date soon. "It's a big-scale action film and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to take things to the next level when it comes to the presentation of sequences on the screen. They want everything to be minutely planned and executed to perfection. The earlier plan was to wrap up the shoot by December, but there is a delay in the shoot schedule now," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source added that with all the delays in mind, producers Atlee and Murad Khetani have decided to delay the film, rather than rush through things with a half-baked product. "A new release date will be locked soon, but they are targeting a release in the last quarter of 2024,” the source told us further.

The film is touted to be an actioner with Varun playing the part of a cop for the first time in his career.

Also Read: VD 18: Varun Dhawan gets injured a day after he begins shooting for Atlee’s next

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.