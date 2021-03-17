Bollywood Hungama

Vaani Kapoor pairs basic crop top with sequin mini skirt which is perfect for summer outing

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Vaani Kapoor is giving some major fashion goals by wearing some very stylish pieces. From floral dresses to sequin pieces, the War actress is going all out with her outfits.

Vaani Kapoor pairs basic crop top with sequin mini skirt which is perfect for summer outing

The actress recently posted a picture of herself on her Instagram handle where she was seen experimenting with her look. She was donning off a red sequin high-thigh slit skirt adorned with a white basic tee tied up top. This glam look with an element of chic is perfect for your outing days.

The actress completed the look, with keeping up a subtle makeup base, lashed up eyes and nude lips. She tied up her hair back in a messy ponytail and she was looking absolutely gorgeous.

On the work front, Vaani Kapoor will be next appear in Bellbottom opposite Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi which is set to release on May 28, 2021. Apart from that, she has Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Shamshera releasing this year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

Also Read: “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui required me to achieve a body type that I never had before”, says Vaani Kapoor

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

