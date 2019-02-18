Uri star Vicky Kaushal reacts to Pulwama Attacks; says it shouldn’t be forgiven or forgotten

Last week, India was in shock and grief when it lost its 49 CRPF personnel in a suicide bomber attack in Pulwama, Kashmir. The incident has left many in angst and some of them have taken to social media to express the same. On the other hand, Bollywood celebrities too are taking a strong stand in the case. While some of them have been taking the humanitarian cause of helping the martyred families, some others have reacted strongly and has demanded a stern action condemning the Pulwama attacks. Amongst them is also Uri actor Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky Kaushal recently played the role of the officer in charge of the Uri surgical strike which was the response to the surprise attacks made by Pakistani army on Indian soldiers at the border. Considering that Vicky has closely experienced the life of the Indian army officers, the actor asserted that Pulwama attacks should not be an incident that should be neither forgotten nor forgiven.

In recent media reports, the actor spoke about the incident when he was quizzed about his reaction to it, wherein he called it as a great loss of human lives. While he extended his support to the families who have lost their kith and kin in their attacks, those of the martyred CRPF officers, he also asserted the need for a major action that needs to be taken as a response to the Pulwama attacks.

Immediately after the news of Pulwama Attacks spread like wild fire on February 14, Vicky had even taken to Twitter to express his condolences saying, “Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the news of the terror attack in #Pulwama . My heart goes out to the families of the brave CRPF soldiers we lost today and praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the news of the terror attack in #Pulwama . My heart goes out to the families of the brave CRPF soldiers we lost today and praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. ???? — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) February 14, 2019

Not just him, but actors like Kangana Ranaut, Sacred Games star Kubra Sait amongst others have voiced out similar thoughts.

