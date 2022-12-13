Filming for Denis Villenueve’s sci-fi epic Dune: Part Two has officially wrapped up, as announced by leading star Timothée Chalamet on social media. The film will now officially move into its post-production phase.

The actor, who plays Paul Atreides in the sci-fi epic, took to Instagram to share a picture announcing the wrap up. The picture features Chalamet posing alongside his dad, Marc Chalamet. “DUNE 2 WRAPPED (with desert dad !!),” he captioned the post.

The Dune sequel began its production in July this year and was filmed in several locations like Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jordan and Italy. Besides Timothée Chalamet, the star-studded cast includes Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken and Léa Seydoux.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the two-part film is based on the novel of the same name by Frank Herbert. Set in the far future, Dune: Part 1 concludes with Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides, the series' central Messianic figure, seeking refuge from enemies in the desert. Dune: Part 2 will follow his efforts to exact vengeance on the noble families who assassinated his father, Duke Leto Atreides, and reclaim power.

The official synopsis for Dune: Part Two reads: “This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

