Tiger Shroff had a rocking debut in 2014 with Heropanti and soon became a darling of the masses. Sadly, things are not going smoothly for the actor of late. His last three films Heropanti 2, Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan flopped big time and also suffered trolling due to its poor content. Ganapath also got into trouble after its VFX shots were left incomplete, prompting Netflix to back off from the deal. And Bollywood Hungama has now learned that Hero No 1, Tiger Shroff’s film with Mission Mangal (2019) director Jagan Shakti, has been indefinitely put on hold.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani and its shooting is 20% complete. The remaining portions were to be shot after the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in April. But BMCM was a major loss maker for Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment. They are in a huge debt and are not in a position to put money to shoot Hero No 1. Hence, it’s as good as being shelved.”

Jagan Shakti has already moved on to his next project. He’s working on Ajay Devgn’s adventure film, produced by Luv Ranjan. It is expected to go on floors in December this year.

Besides Tiger Shroff, Hero No 1 also starred Disha Patani and Pashmina Roshan of Ishq Vishk Rebound (2024) fame. Interestingly, Sara Ali Khan had come on board earlier and reportedly, she even shot for a scene with Tiger in December 2022 in the UK. This was also the time when the film was supposedly titled Mission Eagle. Due to date issues, Sara opted out and was replaced with Disha.

For Tiger Shroff, this development is a big blow. A trade expert told Bollywood Hungama, “In the past, his films like Screw Dheela and Rambo also got shelved but they never went on floors. Hero No 1 was shot and then got indefinitely stalled.”

Screw Dheela’s grand announcement video, however, was filmed and even released online. In August 2022, Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report that the film was put on the backburner due to its high budget, unpredictable box office scenario and average response to the announcement video.

The expert further said, “Tiger Shroff’s last three films have been colossal flops and on top of it, his fees are high. Even his entourage cost put a hole in the pockets of the producers. Thankfully, he has Baaghi 4 in his kitty. Here’s hoping he goes for a course correction so that he can bounce back.”

