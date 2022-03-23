Tiger Shroff shared a glimpse of his upcoming film Heropanti 2 clip on Instagram. The actor shared a fun behind-the-scenes video of his time in sets. In the video, he can be seen doing daring action scenes.

The post captioned as, '”Heres a little bts of creating some choreo on the lambos on set, had about 5 mins to rehearse this shot with my boys, i think i got a lot higher in the actual take, after busting my neck and burning my back i think it was worth it atleast. Watch out for one of the most exhilarating sequences coming soon❤️ #heropanti2 #thiseid #29april.”

Many of the celebs praised him on his post and one of them was his War co-star Hrithik Roshan who commented, ‘Fab’.

Heropanti 2 is a sequel of Tiger’s 2014 film ‘Heropanti’ which was his and Kriti Sanon’s debut film. This movie marks his fifth collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala after Baaghi, Baaghi 2, Baaghi 3 and Heropanti. The film will be released in theatres in April 29 on Eid.

