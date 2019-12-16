Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.12.2019 | 4:35 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pati Patni Aur Woh Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Good Newwz Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior
follow us on

Tiger Shroff responds to five-year-old fan who sang to Jai Jai Shivshankar

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Social media has surely made it easier for fans to connect with celebrities. Tiger Shroff is a young star who enjoys a massive fan following especially among children. The actor recently got a sweet surprise when a fan of his from America was snapped singing one of his songs on Twitter.

Tiger Shroff responds to five-year-old fan who sang to Jai Jai Shivshankar

A 5-year-old Heeva from America was seen singing to the song Jai Jai Shivshankar from the film War which features Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.  Alongside, the video, the caption read, “Your biggest fan.. lol.. she is my daughter Heeva.. She is 5 years old and we live in United States… She loves u????”

Tiger Shroff took notice of this video and retweeted it with a comment. Hoping to see the little girl soon, Tiger Shroff wrote, “Hahah this is the best video ever pls give her all my love and a big hug! Hope to see u soon.”


Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in the commercially successful film War. The action film featured him and Hrithik Roshan as soldiers. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff is currently wrapping up the shoot of his upcoming film Baaghi 3. The film reunites Tiger with Shraddha Kapoor. The two of them featured opposite each other in the first installment of Baaghi.

 Baaghi 3 directed by Ahmed Khan also stars Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh and is set to release in March, 2020.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff goes SHIRTLESS even though the temperature drops to -3 degrees in Serbia

More Pages: Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Kareena Kapoor Khan says she loathes the…

The Body actress Vedhika Kumar would like to…

Sara Ali Khan is the sixth most searched…

Mardaani 2: Here's why the makers decided to…

Karan Johar reveals the reason he added…

Chhapaak : Here’s why Laxmi Agarwal was…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification