American tennis legend Serena Williams has wonderful things to say for Marvel Studios’ superhero flick Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The athlete took to her Instagram handle to share her reviews and express her love and support for the much-awaited sequel to Black Panther. I am a @marvel FANATIC,” Serena wrote as the caption to the post.

“Back starting from the comics. Black Panther @blackpanther hands down was and is the best marvel movie I have EVER seen. I cried. I cheered. I laughed. And I cried. It deserves and should win Oscar’s @im.angelabassett @badgalriri song- ties it all together. Thank you Black Panther cast,” she added.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett. Directed by Ryan Coogler, who co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Robert Cole, the sequel film opens in theatres on November 11, 2022, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

