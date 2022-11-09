comscore

Tennis legend Serena Williams lauds Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: “Best marvel movie I have EVER seen”

Bollywood News

Serena Williams praises Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and says it deserves an Oscar.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

American tennis legend Serena Williams has wonderful things to say for Marvel Studios’ superhero flick Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Tennis legend Serena Williams lauds Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: “Best marvel movie I have EVER seen”

The athlete took to her Instagram handle to share her reviews and express her love and support for the much-awaited sequel to Black Panther. I am a @marvel FANATIC,” Serena wrote as the caption to the post.

“Back starting from the comics. Black Panther @blackpanther hands down was and is the best marvel movie I have EVER seen. I cried. I cheered. I laughed. And I cried. It deserves and should win Oscar’s @im.angelabassett @badgalriri song- ties it all together. Thank you Black Panther cast,” she added.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett. Directed by Ryan Coogler, who co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Robert Cole, the sequel film opens in theatres on November 11, 2022, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Also Read: Preity Zinta goes for dinner with Serena Williams

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

