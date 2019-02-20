Bollywood Hungama
The team of Total Dhamaal launches hilarious public service campaign in #TensionkaTheEnd

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Laughter is the best medicine, and you need several strong doses of it to keep your tension and life blues at bay. At least, this is the message that the makers of Total Dhamaal have brought once again to audiences, with their own unique laugh-out-loud public service campaign – “Tension Ka ‘The End”.

And as part of this campaign, the Total Dhamaal team has paid a hilarious homage to late-night TV selling you everything from good-luck charms to Ayurveda. The studio has crafted three videos, featuring a yoga guru who’s almost attained Nirvana, a TV reporter who just can’t find lower decibels and a doctor with a slightly quirky prescription. Each of these characters eventually give the same piece of ‘wisdom’ – get rid of your tension through a dose – and preferably a repeat one – of Total Dhamaal!

Says Shikha Kapur, CMO, Fox Star Studios, “Think of these videos as your reminder that life should be ultimately tension-free, and that nothing will rejuvenate you like two hours of Total Dhamaal. And this is true across all ages; young and old.”

The makers have consistently drip-fed hilarious dialogues from the film on social media, as well as going all-out with spoofs of the trailer in different languages, all of which point to the movie becoming one of the stand-out comedies of the year. Everything about these videos, including the new ones that form Tension ka – The End suggest that the movie crafted by Indra Kumar, will make audiences roll off their seats with laughter.

Total Dhamaal presented by Fox Star Studios, produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit and co-produced by Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak. Releases on February 22, 2019.

Watch the video here:

Also Read: After Pulwama Terror Attacks, Ajay Devgn and makers to NOT release Total Dhamaal in Pakistan

More Pages: Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection

