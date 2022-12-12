After giving multiple chartbuster albums, Taylor Swift is now headed to make her feature directorial debut with for Walt Disney Co.-owned Searchlight Pictures. According to Variety, the singer, songwriter and director has written an original script, which will be produced by the Oscar-winning studio behind Nomadland and The Shape of Water. Other key details of plot and casting are being kept under wraps.

Taylor Swift to make feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures

“Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” said Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield.

This isn’t the first time the acclaimed singer is trying her hands on direction. She has long been vocal about her aspirations to direct a full-length movie. Previously, Swift became the only solo artist ever to be honored with two best direction awards at the MTV VMAs for her direction work on 14-minute production All Too Well: The Short Film and The Man.

All Too Well: The Short Film is one of the year’s eligible short film submissions for the upcoming 95th Oscars. Swift directed her first music video for The Man, based on the song from her 2019 album Lover. She went on to direct music videos for her singles ‘Cardigan’ and ‘Willow’. The 11-time Grammy winner is also the most streamed female artist as per Spotify Wrapped 2022.

Moreover, Swift is the only female artist in history to win the award for Grammy for Album of the Year thrice. She recently made history when she became the first artist ever to win three Video of the Year awards at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

Meanwhile, Swift will embark on the upcoming sixth headlining concert tour ‘Eras Tour’ in support of all of her albums, including her latest, Midnights. The U.S. leg commences on March 17, 2023, in Arizona, and ends on August 9, 2023, in California. Swift described the tour's concept as a "journey through all of my musical eras".

