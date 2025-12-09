Tara Sutaria revisited one of Hollywood’s most memorable fashion moments as she shared a new set of photos on December 8, 2025. In her post, she revealed that her latest look is a tribute to Jennifer Lopez’s iconic evening gown from Maid in Manhattan, calling it one of her favourite costumes worn by an actress on screen.

Tara Sutaria pays homage to Jennifer Lopez with Maid in Manhattan–inspired look

She wrote, “An homage to one of my favourite costumes worn by an actress in film, ever… Jennifer Lopez in ‘Maid in Manhattan’. She was/is the epitome of elegance and glamour and I have to thank @gauriandnainika for recreating our version of the evening gown for me… Make up by me.” She also mentioned that the background track in the reel — ‘Fall Again’ by Glenn Lewis — was originally recorded for the film.

The Look: A Modern Take on a Classic Moment

In the photos, Tara appears in a soft peach strapless evening gown inspired by J.Lo’s ballroom sequence in the film. The silhouette is fluid and floor-grazing, with gentle pleats running from the bust downwards, giving the dress a quiet movement. The bodice features a knotted detail at the centre, mirroring the refined structure of the original gown while keeping the recreation contemporary.

Her jewellery stays aligned with the mood of the tribute: a delicate diamond necklace with floral motifs and matching earrings that sit close to the ear. Together, they frame her face and highlight the elegance that made J.Lo’s look so enduring.

Hair and Makeup: Understated and Self-Styled

Tara styled her hair into a smooth, classic bun—neat, minimal, and complementary to the neckline of the gown. For makeup, which she mentioned she did herself, she chose soft tones: warm eyeshadow, peach blush, defined brows, and a glossy nude lip. The overall finish is clean and luminous, echoing the polished appearance that defined Lopez’s character in the film.

The tribute received quick appreciation. Jacqueline Fernandez commented “Pretty,” while Vaani Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor were among those who liked the post.

