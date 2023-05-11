Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma seems to have been trapped in a major controversy over actors making allegations on producer Asit Kumar Modi. After Shailesh Lodha accused the producers of the show of non-payment of dues, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwala has accused them of mental and sexual harassment. Now, retaliating to the allegations made by Jennifer aka Mrs. Roshan, producer Asit Kumar Modi has released a statement, asserting legal action against her for defaming him and the show.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma producer Asit Kumar Modi to take legal actions over allegations made by actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwala

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwala, in a statement given to ETimes, said that Asit Kumar Modi made sexual advances to her and also recalled an incident during Holi 2023 when they refused to let her go out of the shoot. The actress, who played Mrs. Roshan on this sitcom, stated that they even went on to stop her car, refusing to let her out of the shoot despite applying for a half day leave in advance. However, Asit Kumar Modi has denied all her allegations. In his statement, he said, “We will take legal action as she is trying to defame me and the show both. Since we terminated her services, she is making these baseless allegations”.

In fact, the directors team accused her of abusing the entire unit on the show. “Jennifer Mistry lacked basic discipline on the set and was not focusing on her work. We regularly had to complain to the production head about her behaviour. On her last day she was abusive in front of the whole unit and left the set without finishing her shoot.” said the direction team of Harshad Joshi, Rushi Dave and Arman.

"She regularly misbehaved on the show with the entire team. While moving out from the shoot, she rashly drove her car out at very high speed not caring for people in her way. She even damaged the set property. We had to terminate her contract because of her bad behaviour and indiscipline during the shoot. During this incident Asit ji was in USA. She is now trying to defame us and the show by making baseless allegations. We have already filed our complaint against these baseless allegations with the concerned authorities," added Project Head Sohel Ramani and Jatin Bajaj.

For the unversed, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, which airs on Sony SAB regularly and every day, has remained to one of the longest running sitcoms of Indian Television. The show focuses on the mundane lives of middle-class families living in a suburban cosmopolitan complex called Gokuldam Society in Mumbai.

