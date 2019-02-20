Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 20.02.2019 | 4:32 PM IST

Taapsee Pannu is the new face of Kurkure, Parineeti Chopra replaced

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It is official! Taapsee Pannu has signed a deal with Kurkure and is now their brand ambassador, thus replacing Parineeti Chopra. Official press release issued from the brand suggests that Taapsee is perfect for them because she is a complete idol to promote their new tagline and ideology. The actress has been doing really well. With movies like Naam Shabana, Baby, Pink, Manmarziyaan and now Badla, she has created an intense and fierce image for herself.  On the other hand, Parineeti’s recent innings at the box office have not been very great. In fact, she has had a string of flops to her name rather than any bonafide hits. Looks like this has become an issue with the brand who has promptly decided to replace her with Pannu.

Taapsee Pannu is the new face of Kurkure, Parineeti Chopra replaced

First commercial of the brand is already out and it has Taapsee subverting patriarchal norms in her sprightly style.  Statement from the brand claims that with the talented actress they are keen to celebrate the forward-thinking brought-in by today’s women. They consider Taapsee to be an inspiration to them as she has proved her strength and mettle by taking on unconventional roles, in movies or beyond. Looks like Parineeti’s loss is Taapsee’s gain.

While Taapsee is coming out with Badla with Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti’s next films are with Akshay Kumar, Jabariya Jodi with Sidharth Malhotra and Sandeep Aur Pinky Farar with Arjun Kapoor.

Also Read: FIRST LOOK: Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu are all about guns and their desi avatars in Saand Ki Aankh

