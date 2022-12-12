South Korean actors Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong are reportedly set to co-star in upcoming webtoon-based romance drama Lee Doo Na! (working title, also known as The Girl Downstairs)!

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, Lee Doo Na! is a romance drama about an ordinary university student Won Joon who meets a retired K-pop idol member Doo Na at a share house. Lee Yoo Bi is also in talks to join the drama.

Bae Suzy will portray Lee Doo Na, the main vocalist of a popular idol group who suddenly announces her retirement. Meanwhile, Yang Se Jong will portray kind-hearted person Won Joon, a college student who is extremely ordinary and has nothing much to show off but gives Doo Na a place to rest.

The drama will be helmed by Lee Jung Hyo who previously worked on hit dramas like Crash Landing on You, Romance Is a Bonus Book, Life on Mars, and The Good Wife.

Broadcast schedule for Lee Doo Na! is yet to be announced.

