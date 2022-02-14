Back in January 2022, Sonam Kapoor’s Millionaire spouse Anand Ahuja had tweeted against an international shipping company for their customer service. Now buzz is that the shipping company has overthrown Anand for allegedly using a doctored invoice, a bid which is apparently used to avoid reimbursing taxes and custom duty.

Responding to Anand’s tweet, the company wrote that the problem was not with their services but with the documents Anand had provided. Meanwhile, Sonam had earlier supported Anand in his tweet against the e-commerce site.

Now the firm asserted that the statements shared by Anand Ahuja had up to 90 percent less value compared to what he had paid for the goods. "The doctored invoices list prices that were up to 90% less than what he paid for the goods. While our policy is to do our best to rectify any customer issues, we have a duty to uphold regulatory compliance," the tweet read.

The tweet also mentioned, “This is not a matter of customer service quality, new policies, or holding items improperly as was tweeted. Mr. Ahuja misrepresented the price he paid for sneakers purchased on eBay which would result in him paying less duties and taxes”.

“Put very simply, we have a legal obligation to provide accurate information when sending international shipments. Both MyUS and Mr. Ahuja are subject to international export rules, and we intend to follow them.”

Anand Ahuja then responded to the tweet saying that the company refused to substantiate the PDF receipts and bank statements and impeached them for attempting to overcharge him and hold his goods for long and added that he moved all his items and closed his account.

“You should watch your baseless slandering- you were the ones that refused to validate PDF receipts & bank statements just so you could overcharge me and hold my goods longer to earn late fees,” his tweet read.

Anand Ahuja is a renowned fashion entrepreneur in India. He wedded Sonam Kapoor in 2018 after dating her for several years.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja picks a quintessential modern and desi fusion piece for the Diwali season

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.