Sonakshi Sinha has been creating buzz on social media. She has been posting her upcoming movie Bhuj: The Pride Of India promotional looks on her Instagram handle and her fans are all here for it.

She posted a brand new look giving us the ultimate boss lady vibes. In this look, she wore a navy blue coloured pantsuit that had a light blue colored strip all over it. It also consisted of a matching belt which she tied around her blazer. This outfit was from Two Point Two studio.

She straightened out her hair and wore a classic sleek eyeliner with pink nude lipstick. She wore diamond rings from Karishma Joolry and gave us some amazing poses.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha is currently busy with the promotions of Bhuj: The Pride Of India releasing on Disney+ Hotstar.

