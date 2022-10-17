South Korean celebrities attend Day 2 of the female pop group BLACKPINK’s “BORN PINK” concert in Seoul to show their love and support. As reported by Korean tabloid Soompi, on October 16, BLACKPINK held the second night of their “BORN PINK” concert in Seoul at the KSPO Dome. More celebrities took to social media to show love and support for BLACKPINK on Day 2.

Snowdrop stars Jung Hae In, Kim Hye Yoon, WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon, Hyeri & more cheer for BLACKPINK at their Seoul concerts

Member Jisoo’s Snowdrop co-star Jung Hae In took to Instagram stories to share pictures from the concert. In one picture, Jung Hae In can be posing beside Jisoo, holding BLACKPINK’s lightstick. Tagging Jisoo, he wrote in the caption, “Let’s go, #BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR!”

HAESOO IN YOUR AREA LOOK: Jung Hae-in reunites with his "Snowdrop" co-star Jisoo of K-pop group BLACKPINK at the latter's concert in Seoul, South Korea. | : Jung Hae-in/Instagram pic.twitter.com/5sq35XZW44 — Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) October 16, 2022

Other cast and crew of Snowdrop including Kim Hye Yoon, Jung Shin Hye, Jung Yi Seo, and Choi Hee Jin also attended the show together to show some love to the group. Kim Hye Yoon showed love for Jisoo by writing, “You’re pretty and cool, and you worked hard, unnie,” while Jung Yi Seo wrote, “You’re the best, Jisoo….”

the whole snowdrop cast really had a reunion on blackpink's concert jisoo's power pic.twitter.com/Op0FF0AInR — M ❤ #BORNPINK (@roseslanding) October 17, 2022

Pop group WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon, also attended the concert dressed in black and pink. The singer-songwriter took to Instagram posting adorable pictures posing with all four BLACKPINK members. “Great show,” he wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 강승윤 KANGSEUNGYOON (@w_n_r00)

Girl’s Day’s Hyeri also posted a cute picture she snapped with BLACKPINK members backstage along with caption, “From their first concert in 2018 to their second concert in 2022, our BLACKPINK is still as cool as ever.” Soon after, Rosé returned the love by commenting on her post with black and pink hearts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 혜리 (@hyeri_0609)

Several other celebrities who were also spotted at Day 2 of the concert included Model Shin Hyun Ji, Jeon Somi, actor Lee Soo Hyuk, Ladies’ Code’s Ashley Choi, and more.

Also Read: Revenge Of Others: Shin Ye Eun and Lomon team up to find the murderer of a high school student in the upcoming Disney+ thriller

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.