ASICS, the renowned Japanese sports brand, has recently announced Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor as its newest brand ambassador for the Indian market. The collaboration will see Shraddha Kapoor endorsing ASICS' range of footwear and women's sportswear, aiming to enhance the brand's presence and expand its reach among female fitness enthusiasts across the country.

With a colossal fan following across India, Shraddha Kapoor's association with ASICS is expected to leverage her popularity and social media influence, as she boasts an impressive following of over 81 million on Instagram alone. The decision to appoint Shraddha Kapoor as the brand ambassador aligns with ASICS' strategy to tap into her massive fan base and effectively engage with the target audience.

Shraddha Kapoor's immense popularity and social media presence have previously translated into substantial benefits for the brands she has collaborated with. Notably, her endorsement has resulted in a significant boost in sales for brands like Shunya, Power Gummies, Ajio, Naturedge Beverages, and The Good Glamm Group. As a brand ambassador, Shraddha Kapoor has proven to be a valuable asset for expanding the market reach of various fitness and wellness brands, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

While Shraddha Kapoor continues to make waves in the brand endorsement arena, she is also actively involved in her acting career. Fans are eagerly anticipating her upcoming project, Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik. The film will see Shraddha reprising her beloved character from the original Stree, which garnered immense acclaim and success upon its release.

