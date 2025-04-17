In a chilling revelation that has rocked India’s entertainment and corporate corridors, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered the registration of an FIR against Satish Panchariya, Chairman of K Sera Sera Group, and Nikita Rattanshi, Director of Chhotu Maharaj Cinema. The FIR, registered at Amboli Police Station under the Ministry’s directive (Order No: F.No.15011/01/2025-SC/ST-W (S)), follows grave allegations of repeated sexual assault, criminal conspiracy, and extortion, with ramifications that extend far beyond personal misconduct.

SHOCKING: K Sera Sera chairman Satish Panchariya accused of repeated rape, global piracy, murder in an explosive FIR ordered by Ministry of Home Affairs

The survivor, a foreign national and former director at the company, has accused Panchariya of raping and violently assaulting her multiple times over a span of two years. These alleged assaults, often disguised as professional meetings, reportedly occurred inside the company’s office.

One of the most harrowing incidents, as per the survivor, took place on December 3, 2024, when she claims she was physically overpowered, threatened with gang rape, and warned of an acid attack. Even more disturbing is her claim that the local police refused to register an FIR and instead tried to mediate a private settlement between her family and the accused inside the police station.

It was only after relentless complaints and national attention that the MHA stepped in, citing severe lapses by local law enforcement and invoking provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) to order a comprehensive investigation. The allegations, however, do not end with sexual assault.

According to the FIR, Panchariya and Rattanshi are allegedly at the helm of a deeply entrenched criminal syndicate. They have been accused of pirating copyrighted Indian films and distributing them illegally in countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, Dubai, and Saudi Arabia. The report also points to a toxic “casting couch” culture, where aspiring actors were exploited under the guise of film opportunities, with some women allegedly trafficked to high-end producers.

The FIR further alleges that the accused have engaged in stock market manipulation, illicit transfers through shell companies—often using the names of junior staff like maids and peons to mask the transactions—and defrauded over Rs. 25 crores through fictitious investment vehicles.

The duo is also linked to a sprawling franchise scam involving the sale of over 500 disputed cinema units under the brand ‘Chottu Maharaj.’ Additionally, the accused are suspected of being involved in the murder of a Merchant Navy officer, currently under separate investigation. Lastly, as per the FIR, victims were allegedly recorded and later extorted using compromising material.

