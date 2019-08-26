Bollywood Hungama
Shilpa Shetty inspires with her Monday motivation video; asks everyone to jump onto the fitness bandwagon

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Even at the age of 44, actress Shilpa Shetty is the fittest celebrity in Bollywood. The actress who is a Yoga practitioner took to social media to share a video of herself working out. She wrote a motivating message encouraging all to take up fitness and work towards it.

Sharing a very energetic video, she wrote, “If you ever feel like ‘jumping’ onto a bandwagon, make sure it is the fitness bandwagon! When you are determined to get fit, nothing’s going to stop you. Focus. Work hard. Be disciplined. Repeat.”

Recently, the actress was appointed in PM Narendra Modi‘s advisory committee on fitness called Fit India Committee. The committee aims to promote more healthy lifestyles for the citizens of the country and consists of members of the Indian Olympic Association, athletes, National Sports Federation, and various government bodies.

Shilpa took to Twitter to share the news with her fans. She wrote, “I am happy to be on the advisory committee of the Fit India movement envisaged by our Honourable PM. Hoping to lend my support in finding fun, easy ways to make every Indian fit and making this movement/vision a success.”

Meanwhile, the actress will be making her comeback to the big screen after 13 years with the film Nikkama. The film directed by Sabbir Khan will also feature Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

Also Read: Nikamma: Shilpa Shetty returns to movies with Abhimanyu Dassani and Sabbir Khan’s action entertainer

