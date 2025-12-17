A day after reports surfaced about a complaint against the upscale restaurant chain Bastian, co-owned by Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra, the actress has issued a strong clarification. The Bengaluru outlet allegedly stayed open exceeding the permissible closing time, which led to case being registered against them under Section 103 of the Karnataka Police Act, thus sparking widespread speculation.

Shilpa Shetty breaks silence on Bastian Bengaluru controversy amid police probe; issues statement on social media

Addressing the matter, Shilpa Shetty took to social media with a detailed note, emphasizing that the issue is under investigation and cautioning the media against premature conclusions. Her statement read, “We categorically deny the baseless and motivated allegations being circulated. The issues sought to be raised are being given a criminal colour without any lawful basis. A Quashing Petition has already been filed before the Hon'ble High Court and is pending adjudication. Having fully cooperated with the investigation, we are sanguine that justice will prevail and have complete faith in the law enforcement authorities and the judicial system of our country. We respectfully urge the media to exercise restraint as the matter is sub judice.”

The controversy began when reports claimed that Bastian’s Bengaluru branch hosted a lavish private bash, allegedly flouting local regulations by remaining open well past the stipulated closing time. This triggered a police complaint and fueled chatter across social platforms. While the investigation continues, Shilpa’s note underscores her confidence in due process and her appeal for responsible reporting.

Adding to the chain’s woes, Bastian’s Mumbai outlet in Dadar faced an income tax raid on Wednesday. Though details of the search operation remain undisclosed, the timing has intensified public curiosity around the brand. Neither Shilpa Shetty nor the restaurant management has commented on the IT action so far.

As the legal proceedings unfold, all eyes remain on the outcome of the High Court petition and the ongoing probes. For now, Shilpa Shetty’s firm stance signals her intent to fight what she calls “motivated allegations” while maintaining faith in the judicial system.

