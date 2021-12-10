Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada went on floors a few days ago in Delhi. The project marks the reunion of Kartik and Kriti after the 2019 rom-com film Luka Chuppi. It looks like the duo is having fun shooting together after a long time. Apart from shooting on the sets, the duo is also having a gala time together when not shooting.

Recently, Kartik and Kriti worked out together in a gym and shared a selfie clicked during their workout. In the picture, they can be seen waving the victory symbol and smiling at the camera. Kartik can be seen sporting an all-black athleisure look with a black vest and black-hooded sports jacket. Kriti, on the other hand, is seen twinning with Kartik as she donned a black hooded jacket over a black vest. The two are also seen wearing gym gloves.

Sharing the picture, the duo wrote, "Arjun Pathak aur Mimi Sanon #Shehzada.” The caption refers to Kartik Aaryan's character from the recently released film Dhamaka and Kriti Sanon's character in Mimi.

Shehzada is the remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu hit film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film is slated for a theatrical release in the month of November 2022. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film also features Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal.

