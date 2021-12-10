comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.12.2021 | 2:02 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Bob Biswas Tadap Antim – The Final Truth 83 Atrangi Re
follow us on

Shehzada stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon pose in the gym as they workout together

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada went on floors a few days ago in Delhi. The project marks the reunion of Kartik and Kriti after the 2019 rom-com film Luka Chuppi. It looks like the duo is having fun shooting together after a long time. Apart from shooting on the sets, the duo is also having a gala time together when not shooting.

Recently, Kartik and Kriti worked out together in a gym and shared a selfie clicked during their workout.  In the picture, they can be seen waving the victory symbol and smiling at the camera. Kartik can be seen sporting an all-black athleisure look with a black vest and black-hooded sports jacket. Kriti, on the other hand, is seen twinning with Kartik as she donned a black hooded jacket over a black vest. The two are also seen wearing gym gloves.

Sharing the picture, the duo wrote, "Arjun Pathak aur Mimi Sanon #Shehzada.” The caption refers to Kartik Aaryan's character from the recently released film Dhamaka and Kriti Sanon's character in Mimi.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)


Shehzada is the remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu hit film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film is slated for a theatrical release in the month of November 2022. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film also features Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal.

ALSO READ:Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada’s team huddles up to commence the night schedule of the film.

More Pages: Shehzada Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: The blue…

Producers of Ranveer Singh starrer 83 sued…

SCOOP: Kiara Advani’s loss is Rashmika…

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: The…

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: No truth…

IT'S OFFICIAL! Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification